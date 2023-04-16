Bangabandhu expressway has many safety lapses: ARI

Bangabandhu Expressway (Dhaka-Bhanga highway) saw a total of 264 fatalities in 22 accidents in nine months from June 2022 to March 2023. This means, about one fatality took place on the expressway every day. The expressway has many safety lapses and needs an urgent Road Safety Audit.

“That essentially suggests that only construction of high standard capital-intensive infrastructure is not enough to ensure safe mobility, there is a need for matching expressway worthy fit vehicles, competent drivers, standard road safety devices/furniture and most importantly well enforced safe and disciplined traffic operating conditions,” observed a report done by Accident Research Institute of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

ARI on Sunday published the investigation report of the tragic road accident that killed 19 people at Kutubpur area of Madaripur’s Shibchar upazila Bangabandhu Expressway (Dhaka-Bhanga highway) on 19 March.