Trial begins against Tofail Ahmed, testimony scheduled for 22 June
A court has framed charges against former Industries Minister and Awami League leader Tofail Ahmed and two others in a corruption case, formally starting the trial proceedings.
In the afternoon today, Thursday, Dhaka Divisional Special Judge Begum Shamima Afroze rejected the discharge petitions filed by the accused and passed the order.
The court also fixed 22 June for the recording of witness testimony.
Advocate Md Khair Uddin Sikder, counsel for Tofail Ahmed, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
The other accused in the case are Mohammad Anwarul Islam, chief accountant of Madonna Advertising Limited, and Mosharraf Hossain of Bhola. Among them, accused Mosharraf Hossain appeared before the court.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), Inspector Kazi Shamsul Islam of the former Bureau of Anti-Corruption filed the case in 2002.
The FIR alleges that Tofail Ahmed abused his authority and transferred and withdrew illegally acquired funds amounting to Tk 12.5 million (1.25 crore) through associates in an attempt to conceal the money.
The FIR further states that, in collusion with Mohammad Anwarul Islam, chief accountant of Madonna Advertising Limited, and Mosharraf Hossain of Bhola, a total of Tk 12.5 million (1.25 crore) was transferred at different times through the Motijheel Corporate Branch of Sonali Bank. The FIR claims that the accused later withdrew the funds.
After completing the investigation, investigators submitted a charge sheet against the three accused before the court.
However, after the Awami League government assumed office, the High Court ordered a stay on the proceedings, and the case remained suspended for a long period.
Following 5 August 2024, the court reactivated the case and transferred it to the lower court for further proceedings.