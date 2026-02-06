Demand to implement ninth pay scale: Police disperse protesters from InterContinental intersection

Police have dispersed the protesters heading towards the chief adviser’s residence, Jamuna, in a protest demanding the implementation of the ninth pay scale, from the InterContinental intersection.

After they were removed around 1:15 pm, traffic resumed on the main road adjacent to the InterContinental intersection.

The protesters gathered at Shahbagh in the capital at around 10:30 am today, Friday. When they attempted to move towards Jamuna, police stopped them repeatedly.