I was deprived of everything: Global report hears from over 250 girls who experienced child marriage

Child marriage remains one of the biggest threats to girls across the globe, according to unique new research from Plan International which reveals how the harmful practice is placing girls at risk of violence and robbing them of life opportunities.

Over 250 girls and young women from 15 countries have shared their personal experiences of child marriage in one of the most extensive studies of its kind, reports a Plan International press release.

All were married or in informal unions before the age of 18 and together, their previously unheard testimonies lay bare the harms caused by early marriage.

“I was married at 14 because my parents thought it was the only way out of poverty. I was so unhappy in that marriage, but after my divorce, I started working in a factory and now I can support my family.” said Sumaiya, 21, from Bangladesh.

“I want other girls to have opportunities, not child marriage. If I have a daughter, I’ll tell her to study and stand on her own feet. And if I have a son, I’ll teach him to be the kind of man who never ruins a girl’s life,” she continued.