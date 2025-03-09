Home adviser visits CMH, stresses on strict actions against criminals

Home adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury visited the child from Magura at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka on Sunday morning.

The information was conveyed through a press release signed by Faisal Hasan, the public relations officer at the home ministry.

The statement further mentioned that the police have arrested four accused individuals in connection with the case of rape and the murder attempt of the child.