Home adviser visits CMH, stresses on strict actions against criminals
Home adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury visited the child from Magura at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka on Sunday morning.
The information was conveyed through a press release signed by Faisal Hasan, the public relations officer at the home ministry.
The statement further mentioned that the police have arrested four accused individuals in connection with the case of rape and the murder attempt of the child.
Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury affirmed that the home ministry remains resolute in ensuring that the criminals do not escape justice under any circumstances.
He stated, “I have instructed the law enforcement agencies to adopt a strict stance against harassment and sexual violence towards women. Additionally, I have directed that a comprehensive list of all incidents of violence against women be compiled and that investigations be expedited to ensure prompt submission of reports to the court.”