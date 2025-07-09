July injured to get flats in Dhaka

The Ministry of Housing and Public Works has launched a project to provide free housing in Dhaka for those seriously injured in the July mass uprising. Under the government-funded project, over 1,500 flats will be constructed at a cost of Tk 13.44 billion, with construction to be carried out by the National Housing Authority (NHA). The flats will be built on government land in Mirpur-9 in Dhaka.

The NHA has already designed the flats, each measuring 1,250 square feet. Every unit will include two bedrooms, a drawing room, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, and three bathrooms or toilets. One of the rooms will be specifically designed for the injured individuals—particularly those who have become disabled or lost their eyesight. That room will be equipped with all necessary facilities tailored to their needs.

This project follows an earlier initiative by the same ministry to provide free flats to the families of those martyred during the July uprising. That project includes 804 flats, each measuring 1,355 square feet, at an estimated cost of Tk 7.62 billion. These flats will be built on government land in Mirpur-14 in the capital.