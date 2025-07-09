July injured to get flats in Dhaka
The Ministry of Housing and Public Works has launched a project to provide free housing in Dhaka for those seriously injured in the July mass uprising. Under the government-funded project, over 1,500 flats will be constructed at a cost of Tk 13.44 billion, with construction to be carried out by the National Housing Authority (NHA). The flats will be built on government land in Mirpur-9 in Dhaka.
The NHA has already designed the flats, each measuring 1,250 square feet. Every unit will include two bedrooms, a drawing room, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, and three bathrooms or toilets. One of the rooms will be specifically designed for the injured individuals—particularly those who have become disabled or lost their eyesight. That room will be equipped with all necessary facilities tailored to their needs.
This project follows an earlier initiative by the same ministry to provide free flats to the families of those martyred during the July uprising. That project includes 804 flats, each measuring 1,355 square feet, at an estimated cost of Tk 7.62 billion. These flats will be built on government land in Mirpur-14 in the capital.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday, NHA Chairman Syed Md Nurul Basir said that infrastructure development is currently the top priority for the housing project intended for those injured in the July mass uprising. Construction of the buildings is expected to take four years, and the identification of beneficiaries will follow. The Directorate of July Mass Uprising, the NHA and the public works ministry will prepare the list of the beneficiaries. The flats will be distributed on the basis of the severity of the injuries.
“Many were left disabled or lost their ability to earn a living due to the July uprising. The government will provide them flats free of cost.”
On 7 July, the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) held a meeting at the Planning Commission to review the proposed project titled "Construction of 1,560 Residential Flats in Section 9, Mirpur, Dhaka," aimed at ensuring permanent housing for individuals who became unable to work during the anti-discrimination student movement.
Officials involved in the meeting confirmed that the project received a green signal. NHA representatives expressed hope that both housing projects—one for the martyrs and another for the injured of the July uprising—will receive final approval from the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) within this month.
Both projects are expected to be completed by 2029.
A relevant source said the land selected by the NHA for the injured individuals is very low-lying. There had been previous attempts to build multi-storey buildings on that site, but the project could not proceed due to the low elevation. A large amount of soil will be required to fill the area. Nearly Tk 120 million will be needed for land development alone.
Moreover, according to government policy, any project exceeding Tk 500 million must undergo a feasibility study before implementation. No such study has been conducted for the flat construction project for those injured in the July movement. It has also not yet been decided who will be given priority in receiving the flats.
According to a government gazette, a total of 1,401 people have officially been classified as seriously injured in the July movement—493 individuals under ‘Category A’ (critically injured) and 908 under ‘Category B’ (seriously injured). Separately, 834 individuals have so far been recognised as martyrs of the uprising.
The government is currently providing several forms of assistance to the families of both the martyrs and the injured. Each family receives a one-time financial grant through savings certificates, in addition to monthly allowances. The latest initiative—to construct free residential flats—marks an expansion of these support efforts.
Nineteen people lost sight in both eyes during the July uprising, while 382 lost vision in one eye. Many others lost limbs. According to officials, the flats will be designed with these disabilities in mind.
The buildings will be made accessible, ensuring ease of movement and comfortable living for the injured. A total of 15 buildings will be constructed on land owned by the National Housing Authority in Mirpur Housing Estate.