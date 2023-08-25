Large entourage of guests on Biman’s inaugural flight to Narita

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines is going to re-launch direct flight to Japan’s Narita after a long pause on 1 September.

Apart from the passengers, a huge entourage of 71 people is going to Japan as guests for five days on the inaugural flight. Such a huge entourage of guests on the inaugural flight has raised questions.

According to relevant sources, the Biman authority will have to bear all the costs, including that of air fare of the guests, hotel and food costs.

The Biman authority, however, claimed to Prothom Alo that the number of guests has not been finalised as yet. The list will be finalised by next Sunday.