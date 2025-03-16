Train washing plants close after 20 months, costing Tk 130,000 per wash

Bangladesh Railways purchased two automatic train washing plants for Tk 380 million, installing one at Kamalapur, Dhaka, and the other in Rajshahi. However, both plants were shut down after just 20 months of operation.

According to railway sources, the plants managed to wash trains 2,929 times before being decommissioned. This means that each wash effectively cost Tk 130,000—a stark contrast to the Tk 1,000 spent per wash using the traditional manual method.

The so-called “automatic washing plants” consisted of a few motorised brushes, a soapy water spraying system, and electric fans. The high installation costs raised concerns from the beginning. Railway officials now state that restarting the plants would require additional investments, which they deem unreasonable.

Each plant operated using electricity, water, and detergent. Factoring in all expenses, including manpower, the per-wash cost reached nearly Tk 150,000. By comparison, manual train washing, which relies on contract workers, costs less than Tk 1,000 per train.