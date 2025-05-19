Order on writ challenging legality of Women Affairs Reform Commission recommendations 26 May
The High Court (HC) on Monday set 26 May for passing its order on a writ petition filed challenging the legality of several recommendations made by the Women’s Affairs Reform Commission in its report.
A High Court division bench of Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi set the date after holding a hearing on the plea. Petitioner Advocate Rowshan Ali moved the plea before the court while additional attorney general Barrister Aneek Rushd Haque argued for the state.
Supreme Court lawyer Rowshan Ali filed the writ on 4 May, saying a couple of recommendations made by the commission are contrary to the constitution, values of the country’s religious people and Sharia.
The three relevant ministries and the chief of the Women’s Affairs Reform Commission were made respondents in the writ.