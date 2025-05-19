Order on writ challenging legality of Women Affairs Reform Commission recommendations 26 May

The High Court (HC) on Monday set 26 May for passing its order on a writ petition filed challenging the legality of several recommendations made by the Women’s Affairs Reform Commission in its report.

A High Court division bench of Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi set the date after holding a hearing on the plea. Petitioner Advocate Rowshan Ali moved the plea before the court while additional attorney general Barrister Aneek Rushd Haque argued for the state.