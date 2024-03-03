Clamp down on illegal hoarding of commodities during Ramadan: PM tells DCs

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked the field-level administration to take stern action against illegal hoarders of commodities and ensure smooth supply of essential items to the consumers during the upcoming month of Ramadan.

“During the Ramadan, some businesses are there who always want to make extra profit by hoarding the essentials and raising their prices. But we have to pay a special attention to it. It is now one of our immediate duties,” said Sheikh Hasina.

The premier made the directives while opening the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Conference-2024 at her office in the city.