UN roundtable: Call for consensus on the question of reforms

The heads of five reform commissions presented summaries of their respective reform reports at the roundtable. The political party representatives presented their statements. Certain political parties submitted their deliberations in writing.

Sources at the roundtable said that leaders of BNP, Jamaat and other political parties emphasised the need for reforms. They spoke on how far the reforms should be carried out before the election. In his speech, the UN secretary general said the stakeholders of Bangladesh will be the ones to implement reforms. It is for them to decide how much and how the reforms will be carried out. The United Nations will provide support for Bangladesh's democratic progression and reforms.

A member of one of the reforms commission who took part in the round table told Prothom Alo, on condition of anonymity, the US secretary general displayed deep interest in the reform process. He had said he was prepared to provide support to take the process ahead. He spoke about the reforms in his own country, Portugal. He said Bangladesh's reforms must be carried in in a manner suitable for the country. The reforms commission member said the political parties had also expressed support for the reforms process. The differences late in when and which reforms would be carried out, how much would be done before the election and how much after.