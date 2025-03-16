UN roundtable: Call for consensus on the question of reforms
The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, was apprised about the interim government's ongoing reform process. Expressing his hope for democratic progression in Bangladesh, he reiterated support for the reform process. However, he feels that this task is to be carried out by the country's political parties and government. That is why the UN secretary general placed importance on consensus in this regard.
The UN Dhaka office organised a roundtable at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital yesterday, Saturday. The roundtable was joined by government representatives, heads of reform commissions and leaders of political parties. The meeting discussed Bangladesh's democratic progression and the process of reforms.
The heads of five reform commissions presented summaries of their respective reform reports at the roundtable. The political party representatives presented their statements. Certain political parties submitted their deliberations in writing.
Sources at the roundtable said that leaders of BNP, Jamaat and other political parties emphasised the need for reforms. They spoke on how far the reforms should be carried out before the election. In his speech, the UN secretary general said the stakeholders of Bangladesh will be the ones to implement reforms. It is for them to decide how much and how the reforms will be carried out. The United Nations will provide support for Bangladesh's democratic progression and reforms.
A member of one of the reforms commission who took part in the round table told Prothom Alo, on condition of anonymity, the US secretary general displayed deep interest in the reform process. He had said he was prepared to provide support to take the process ahead. He spoke about the reforms in his own country, Portugal. He said Bangladesh's reforms must be carried in in a manner suitable for the country. The reforms commission member said the political parties had also expressed support for the reforms process. The differences late in when and which reforms would be carried out, how much would be done before the election and how much after.
Reforms must definitely be carried out. But the reforms need to be done speedily, the election-centric reforms must be carried out first and the elections held soonMirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP secretary general
Taking part in the roundtable were BNP's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, Jamaat-e-Islami naib-e-amir Syed Abdullah Mohammed Taher and secretary general Mia Golam Parwar, National Citizen Party (NCP)'s convener Nahid Islam and senior joint convener Samantha Sharmin, Nagorik Oikya's president Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Communist Party of Bangladesh's general secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince, Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party's general secretary Asaduzzaman Fuad, and chief coordinator of Gana Sanghati Samity Zonayed Saki. Also at the meeting were law advisor of the interim government Asif Nazrul, information Advisor Mahfuj Alam and special assistant to the chief advisor, Monir Haider.
The heads of the reform commissions joining the roundtable included constitutional reform commission head Professor Ali Riaz, head of the anti-corruption commission reform commission Iftekharuzzaman, head of the electoral system reform commission Badiul Alam Majumdar, police reform commission head Safar Raj Hossain and public administration reform commission head, Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury.
BNP wants election-centered reforms
After the roundtable, when newspersons questioned BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir what had been discussed with the UN secretary general and what had BNP put forward, he said, "We said what we have been saying all along. Reforms must definitely be carried out. But the reforms need to be done speedily, the election-centric reforms must be carried out first and the elections held soon. The rest can be dealt with by means of the parliament. Reform is an ongoing process. These are the things we spoke about."
When asked if there were any discussions about an election time frame, he replied, "We spoke to the reforms commission and are in communication with them. We have provided them with whatever they have asked for and have also held a meeting with them. While will the US secretary general have to give a timeframe?"
In reply to an election-related question, Salah Uddin Ahmed said, "The UN has said that it is an internal matter of Bangladesh. They asked us to decide on the matter of reforms. The UN secretary general expressed his hope that a strong democracy would be established in Bangladesh. He hoped that Bangladesh's next election would set an example in the world."
Others also want reforms and fair election
Emerging from the meeting between the US secretary general and the political parties, the naib-e-amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Syed Abdullah Mohammed Taher said, "We spoke about reforms. We spoke of a fair election, sustainable democracy and national consensus." He said the US secretary general has supported most of what they had said and said they would support Bangladesh in taking decisions. The US secretary general was optimistic about a fair election.
Chief coordinator of Gana Sanghati Samity, Zonayed Saki, told the media, "We said that all reforms including that concerning the constitution, should be taken on the basis of a consensus. In other words, all that points on which a consensus can be reached will be placed in the national charter. A consensus must be reached to implement this." He also mentioned that the national charter must be implemented in keeping with the people's wishes.
AB Party's Asaduzzaman Fuad said, three relatives of the toppled autocrat Sheikh Hasina had been placed in three organisations of the UN. On behalf of his party, he said that since the UN wanted justice, justice must begin from within the UN office. He said, "Sheikh Hasina's daughter is working with the World Health Organisation (WHO), Sheikh Rehana's son Bobby was with UNDP and Bobby's wife was working with the migration organisation. We said that these positions should be reviewed."
NCP wants fundamental reforms
Coming out of the roundtable meeting, NCP convener Nahid Islam said his party feels that the present government's main commitment to the people is the trials and reforms. The basis for fundamental reforms must be made during the tenure of this government. He also spoke of a speedy implementation of the July proclamation for the sake of implementing the commitment made to the people regarding reforms.
Speaking on NCP's stand regarding reform of the constitution, Nahid Islam said the reform must be done through the constituent assembly, or else the constitution will not be enduring. He said, the US secretary general wants the political parties and the government to reach an understanding, a consensus and work together.
Concerning the election, the NCP convener said, "The election will not be effective without any reforms. All other political parties agree to this. The difference of opinion in this regard is about when and which reform will be carried out, how much reforms are to be done before the election and after the election. We feel the July Charter will resolve the differences and we can reach a consensus."
Nahid Islam said that no fundamental change in the constitution will be sustainable without a constitutional assembly. He said, "If is from that stand that we want the constituent assembly election. The coming election should be the constituent assembly election and the legislative assembly election, and we have also spoken about the trials too."