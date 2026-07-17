Many in long illnesses, 39 still receiving treatment abroad

How are you? On the mobile phone, Md Rakib Uddin says, "I'm good, but my body is not entirely okay." Is your health very bad? He says, "I have muscle spasms. My left leg has become shorter. I can't sleep well at night. A medical board convened at the orthopedic hospital a few days ago. The doctors said I won't fully recover. Going abroad won't help much either."

According to the latest government figures, 843 people were killed, and 14, 370 were injured due to police shootings and violence during the July Mass Uprising. One of the injured is Md Rakib Uddin, a resident of Uttara. He is currently a student at Daffodil International University.

Md Rakib Uddin was on the streets with student protesters during the tumultuous days of July. On the evening of 18 July 2024, police opened fire on protesting students in Rabindra Sarani, Azampur, Uttara. Md Rakib Uddin, a student of Uttara High School and College, was among the injured. He was shot from the front in the waist. At the time, his higher secondary exams were ongoing.

Md Rakib Uddin says, "Initially, I was taken to Crescent Hospital in Uttara. From there, to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, then to the National Heart Institute and Hospital. At around 2am, I was taken to the orthopedic hospital." He stayed in that hospital for a long period. He has undergone three major surgeries on his leg and waist. Doctors are also considering a hip joint replacement.