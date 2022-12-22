No more dialogue with BNP or any other party: CEC

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Thursday said that there is no opportunity for a new dialogue with BNP or any other political party regarding next parliamentary elections expected to be held in January 2024, reports UNB.

He was speaking to the reporters after exchanging views with the government officials at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Patuakhali.

He said, "BNP has been repeatedly requested to participate in the upcoming elections. But they always rejected our request."