BRAC Driving School opens new branch in Chattogram 

BRAC Driving School, a pioneering institution dedicated to promoting road safety, has launched its newest branch in Chattogram. The inauguration ceremony took place on Monday, 25 September 2023, at the Bangabandhu Auditorium of Chattogram Press Club.

On the same day, a separate event was organised where 40 individuals were honoured with certificates for the successful completion of driver training at BRAC Driving School. This initiative is a part of a collaborative effort between BRAC and the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development, and Co-operatives (MoLGRD).

Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Chattogram, Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman addressed the inauguration of the Driving School's new branch as the chief guest. The session was chaired by Ahmed Najmul Hussain, Director of BRAC's Road Safety Programme.