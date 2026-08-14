Load-shedding hits Dhaka as gas supply falls further

The country has been grappling with a gas crisis for more than three weeks. Amid this, gas supply from Summit’s terminal stopped this Thursday afternoon due to adverse weather, further reducing gas availability. The fuel crisis is disrupting power generation. As power generation has been unable to meet demand, severe load-shedding has been imposed outside Dhaka for the past week. Now, under pressure from the situation, load-shedding has also begun in Dhaka.

Two officials familiar with the matter from the Energy Division and Petrobangla told Prothom Alo that gas supply from Summit’s terminal had been reduced from Monday evening to prevent stocks from running out. On Tuesday, it fell to 200 million cubic feet. From Wednesday until this afternoon, 100 million cubic feet was being supplied. At 5:00 pm, Thursday, the supply stopped completely.

There are two floating terminals in Maheshkhali, Cox’s Bazar, for supplying imported LNG. Of these, the terminal operated by US company Excelerate Energy has a capacity of 600 million cubic feet, while the terminal operated by local company Summit has a capacity of 500 million cubic feet. Excelerate’s terminal was shut down following a fire incident on 21 July. This reduced gas supply and worsened the crisis. From household cooking stoves to industries and power generation, activities have been disrupted. Long queues have also formed at filling stations as vehicles struggle to get CNG.