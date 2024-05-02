Price of 12kg LPG decreases by Tk 45

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has decreased the price of 12kg liquified petroleum gas (LPG) by Tk 49. The price decreased by Tk 40 in April.

The new price will be effective from today, Thursday. The 12kg LPG price has been set at Tk 1393. The price was Tk 1442 in April. The 12kg LPG cylinder is mostly used for household purposes.

The new price was disclosed at a press conference at the BERC office. The government agency fixes the price of LPG every month.

BERC chairman Md Nurul Amin announced this new price.