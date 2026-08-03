Homosexuality allegation: What DU disciplinary code says about it

Allegations that two guests engaged in homosexual acts inside a room at Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall of the University of Dhaka have sparked widespread discussion and criticism. A similar allegation had earlier surfaced at Surja Sen Hall.

The two incidents have triggered debate on social media, investigations, administrative action and counter-allegations among student organisations.

The developments have also raised questions about what disciplinary measures, if any, are prescribed under the university’s own regulations in such cases.

The university is governed by the University of Dhaka Order, 1973. Neither the Order nor the hall regulations specifically identifies homosexuality as a separate disciplinary offence, nor do they prescribe any specific punishment for it.