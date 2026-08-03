Homosexuality allegation: What DU disciplinary code says about it
Allegations that two guests engaged in homosexual acts inside a room at Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall of the University of Dhaka have sparked widespread discussion and criticism. A similar allegation had earlier surfaced at Surja Sen Hall.
The two incidents have triggered debate on social media, investigations, administrative action and counter-allegations among student organisations.
The developments have also raised questions about what disciplinary measures, if any, are prescribed under the university’s own regulations in such cases.
The university is governed by the University of Dhaka Order, 1973. Neither the Order nor the hall regulations specifically identifies homosexuality as a separate disciplinary offence, nor do they prescribe any specific punishment for it.
Separately, Section 377 of Bangladesh’s Penal Code classifies “carnal intercourse against the order of nature” as a criminal offence. Enforcement of that provision falls under the jurisdiction of the courts through the judicial process.
People familiar with the matter say such issues had not previously emerged prominently on campus, which is why they were not specifically addressed in the disciplinary code.
Under the university’s administrative framework, investigations are generally conducted into allegations of misconduct, breaches of discipline, actions that disrupt the campus environment or violations of residential hall rules.
If allegations are proven, the university may issue warnings or impose administrative penalties, including expulsion from a hall or temporary or permanent expulsion from the university. However, there is no written provision prescribing a specific punishment for homosexuality.
For incidents occurring on campus, the university administration may take action under its own regulations and investigation procedures. The authority to impose disciplinary measures rests with the university administration.
Separately, Section 377 of Bangladesh’s Penal Code classifies “carnal intercourse against the order of nature” as a criminal offence. Enforcement of that provision falls under the jurisdiction of the courts through the judicial process.
Two incidents
The first recent incident came to light on 30 July at Surja Sen Hall. According to the hall administration, a residential student brought an outsider into a room “for the purpose of engaging in homosexual activity.” The visitor was later detained by students, and both individuals were handed over to Shahbagh Police Station by the hall parliament and hall authorities.
The residential student was subsequently subjected to disciplinary action. His hall seat was cancelled immediately, and the hall authorities decided to expel him permanently from the residence.
Surja Sen Hall Provost Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that the university regulations empower a provost to expel a student from a hall for “moral misconduct.” In his view, homosexuality falls within that category.
A second incident occurred last Saturday (1 August) at Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall, where two guests staying in the room of hall Assistant General Secretary (AGS) and Islami Chhatra Shibir leader Ibrahim Khalil were accused of engaging in homosexual acts.
A video related to the incident later circulated on social media. It showed two young men in Ibrahim Khalil’s room on 27 July admitting to homosexual conduct and apologising.
Following the incident, the hall administration temporarily cancelled Ibrahim Khalil’s residential seat and formed an investigation committee. The administration said further action would be taken after receiving the committee’s report.
Responding to the allegations, Ibrahim Khalil said the incident took place in his room, but he had no prior knowledge of it.
While the investigation was under way, clashes broke out on Sunday evening in the office of the Shahidullah Hall provost between activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal. Both sides accused each other of initiating the violence and claimed that several of their activists were injured.
University considering new policy
Following the two incidents, the University of Dhaka administration is considering introducing a formal policy that would clearly specify disciplinary measures in cases involving allegations of homosexuality.
Vice-Chancellor ABM Obaidul Islam and Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Mohammed Almujaddade Alfasane told Prothom Alo that the university is working on such a policy.
The vice-chancellor said that, at present, such allegations are dealt with by individual hall administrations. He added that the university’s existing regulations contain no specific disciplinary provision relating to homosexuality, but a dedicated policy would be formulated in the future.