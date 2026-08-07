Content creator Ripon Mia arrested in rape case in Netrokona

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested content creator Ripon Mia, 33, the prime accused in a case filed over the alleged rape of a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Netrokona Sadar upazila.

He was arrested on Friday morning from the Mohisharon–Achintapur area of Gauripur upazila in Mymensingh. RAB-14 confirmed the arrest in a press release issued at noon.

According to the press release, a team from the RAB-14 headquarters company conducted an operation based on a tip-off and arrested Ripon, who had been absconding. He was later handed over to Netrokona Model Police Station.