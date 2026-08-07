Content creator Ripon Mia arrested in rape case in Netrokona
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested content creator Ripon Mia, 33, the prime accused in a case filed over the alleged rape of a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Netrokona Sadar upazila.
He was arrested on Friday morning from the Mohisharon–Achintapur area of Gauripur upazila in Mymensingh. RAB-14 confirmed the arrest in a press release issued at noon.
According to the press release, a team from the RAB-14 headquarters company conducted an operation based on a tip-off and arrested Ripon, who had been absconding. He was later handed over to Netrokona Model Police Station.
According to the case statement and police sources, Ripon allegedly harassed the girl on various occasions under the pretext of making videos. On 30 July at around 8:00 pm, he allegedly went to the girl’s house, told her that he needed to speak to her about something urgent, and took her to the northern bank of the Magra River, where he allegedly raped her.
After the incident came to light, a local mediation meeting was held on Monday night at the BNP party office in a local market. The meeting decided to fine Ripon Tk 500,000 and expel him from the village. He was given one week to pay the fine and leave the village.
The matter came to public attention after videos of the mediation were circulated on social media. The girl’s father filed a case with Netrokona Model Police Station on Tuesday night.
Several videos of the mediation have circulated on Facebook. In a 30-second video, Ripon is seen admitting to the allegation and apologising to those present. At one point, he says, “Whether I made the mistake or not, I’m accepting it. I shouldn’t have been involved with her... People make mistakes; I made one.”
Netrokona Model Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Abul Khair said Ripon Mia, who was arrested, had been produced before a court.
Ripon Mia is a resident of a village in Netrokona Sadar upazila. By profession, he is a carpenter. He gained popularity by making videos on social media from 2016. His Facebook page, launched in 2019, currently has around 1.9 million followers.