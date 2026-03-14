Multiple transfers and extortion increase vegetable prices

The collection of unofficial payments on agricultural produce begins at the market where farmers first bring their vegetables after harvesting.

From that point onwards, the produce changes hands multiple times before reaching consumers, with the price rising at every stage.

In addition to transport costs, extortion by transport owners’ and workers’ organisations along the route, as well as tolls collected by municipal leaseholders, are also added to the price of the produce.

To investigate the causes behind rising vegetable prices, this reporter travelled on Thursday evening on a vegetable-laden truck from Mahasthan market in Bogura to Jatrabari in the capital.

During the journey, the reporter spoke with farmers, commission agents, market leaseholders, traders, and transport workers.