All problems can be solved through love and sincerity: Dinesh Trivedi

Responding to his visit to Netaji Bhavan, the BJP leader said, “I consider myself very fortunate. I actually grew up in this neighborhood. My childhood home is about 400 yards from here. So we grew up surrounded by the emotions and memories associated with Netaji. We are grateful to him for the values we have embraced. Nothing could be more meaningful for me than coming to Netaji Bhavan before assuming this responsibility, drawing inspiration from him, and embracing the democratic values for which he dedicated his life. I am taking up a responsibility entrusted to me by India’s Prime Minister and the people of this country, carrying Netaji’s blessings with me. I also have the blessings of all our great leaders Subhas Chandra Bose, Sri Aurobindo, and Swami Vivekananda.”

Trivedi said, “Our relationship with the people of Bangladesh is not defined only by a border. We are also connected to the aspirations of the Bangladeshi people. Our dreams are shared. The dream of democracy belongs to all of us. Therefore, I am not speaking only about India’s 1.4 billion people; I am also including Bangladesh’s 200 million people. The welfare of these 1.6 billion people—our brothers, sisters, and mothers—is of utmost importance. I am confident that the blessings of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the goodwill of the people of India, and the support of the people of Bangladesh will help me move forward so that together we can achieve our goals. There can be nothing better than wishing for each other’s well-being.”

Notably, in April, the India government appointed former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi as High Commissioner to Bangladesh. In the 55-year history of diplomatic relations between the two countries, this is the first time India has appointed a politician as its High Commissioner to Bangladesh.