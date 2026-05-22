International recognition for ‘Alor Pathshala’ inspires hopes for expansion

There are still remote areas in Bangladesh where the light of education has yet to reach. To help dispel that darkness, the Prothom Alo Trust has been running educational activities through its ‘Alor Pathshala’ initiative. The humanitarian effort has now received an international recognition. Describing it as a source of inspiration, stakeholders expressed hopes for expanding the initiative further.

Prothom Alo received an honourable mention for Alor Pathshala in the ‘Best Public Relations or Community Service Campaign (National Brand)’ category at the ‘Global Media Awards 2026’, organised by the International News Media Association (INMA). At the event held in Berlin, Germany, on 7 May, Prothom Alo won a third prize and another honourable mention.

To mark the international recognition, the Prothom Alo Trust organised an event yesterday, Thursday afternoon at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, to thank stakeholders, well-wishers and sponsors.

At the beginning of the event, Prothom Alo Trust Chairperson and Berger Bangladesh Managing Director Rupali Chowdhury welcomed the guests. Prothom Alo General Manager Azwaj Khan highlighted the recognition achieved by Alor Pathshala at INMA. He said 960 initiatives from 274 media organisations across 46 countries were submitted for the Global Media Awards 2026.