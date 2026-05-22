International recognition for ‘Alor Pathshala’ inspires hopes for expansion
There are still remote areas in Bangladesh where the light of education has yet to reach. To help dispel that darkness, the Prothom Alo Trust has been running educational activities through its ‘Alor Pathshala’ initiative. The humanitarian effort has now received an international recognition. Describing it as a source of inspiration, stakeholders expressed hopes for expanding the initiative further.
Prothom Alo received an honourable mention for Alor Pathshala in the ‘Best Public Relations or Community Service Campaign (National Brand)’ category at the ‘Global Media Awards 2026’, organised by the International News Media Association (INMA). At the event held in Berlin, Germany, on 7 May, Prothom Alo won a third prize and another honourable mention.
To mark the international recognition, the Prothom Alo Trust organised an event yesterday, Thursday afternoon at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, to thank stakeholders, well-wishers and sponsors.
At the beginning of the event, Prothom Alo Trust Chairperson and Berger Bangladesh Managing Director Rupali Chowdhury welcomed the guests. Prothom Alo General Manager Azwaj Khan highlighted the recognition achieved by Alor Pathshala at INMA. He said 960 initiatives from 274 media organisations across 46 countries were submitted for the Global Media Awards 2026.
Alongside Alor Pathshala, New Zealand’s Stuff Group also received an honourable mention in the ‘Best Public Relations or Community Service Campaign (National Brand)’ category.
Trust coordinator Mahbuba Sultana then presented details of Alor Pathshala and the activities of the Prothom Alo Trust. The Alor Pathshala programme began in 2009.
Schools were established in remote areas of the country where no educational institutions existed, and educational activities have since been carried out there under the name ‘Alor Pathshala’. The initiative receives financial support from Summit Group and the Anjuman and Aziz Charitable Trust.
At present, there are two Alor Pathshala schools in Rajshahi, and one each in Kurigram, Bhola, Naogaon, Teknaf, Bandarban and Lakshmipur. A total of 1,650 students are studying free of charge in these eight schools. Over the past 16 years, nearly 25,000 students have received education in these schools. In addition, 1,500 people have also received vocational training.
At present, there is one Alor Pathshala in Kurigram, two in Rajshahi, and one each in Bhola, Naogaon, Teknaf, Bandarban and Lakshmipur. A total of 1,650 students are receiving free education in these eight schools. Over the past 16 years, nearly 25,000 students have received education through the schools. In addition, 1,500 people have received vocational training.
The Prothom Alo Trust officially began its activities in 2009 after registering in accordance with government regulations. However, its work started in 2005 after Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman received the Ramon Magsaysay Award.
The social initiatives began when the prize money of Tk 3.3 million was divided into three equal parts and allotted to the anti-drug movement, female victims of acid attacks and to support the fund for victimised journalists. Prothom Alo employees also contributed donations from their salaries. The trust is currently managed by 10 trustees.
Among its activities, the trust has been providing ‘Adamya Medhabi’ scholarships to underprivileged but talented students since 2007. By 2025, a total of 1,486 students had received scholarships, including 1,153 supported by BRAC Bank. BRAC Bank provides scholarships to 50 students every year. Since 2022, under the ‘Aporajeyo TARA’ initiative, BRAC Bank has also been providing scholarships to 50 female students annually.
In addition, 334 students have received scholarships with support from other institutions and individuals. At present, 269 students are continuing their higher education under the programme. Many scholarship recipients are now well established in life, working as physicians, BCS cadres, university teachers and researchers abroad, among other professions.
Since 2012, the trust has also been offering the ‘Oddwitiya Scholarship’ to support the higher education of first-born daughters from financially disadvantaged families. Every year, 10 students receive the scholarship to study at the Asian University for Women.
Among them, Cynthia Khandakar now works at a private organisation in Paris, while Priyata Talukdar is pursuing a master’s degree in economics in Germany on a scholarship. Some recipients are also pursuing PhDs.
Prothom Alo Trust’s anti-drug activities began in 2003 and include online counselling support, anti-drug concerts, monthly counselling sessions, telephone counselling and school-based awareness programmes. The trust has been supporting acid attack survivors since 2000. So far, 485 women have received various forms of assistance.
Following the Rana Plaza tragedy in 2013, the ‘Meril-Prothom Alo Assistance Fund’ was established to provide rescue support, medical treatment, rehabilitation and educational assistance. Children from 20 affected families are currently receiving educational support. Besides, relief activities during natural disasters are also ongoing.
Taking part in the discussion, Summit Power Limited and Oil and Shipping Company Limited Managing Director Major General (retd) Monirul Islam Akhand said the Alor Pathshala initiative was genuinely spreading the ray of education to remote and marginalised areas of the country.
He described the international recognition as a matter of great joy and said Summit Group’s owners remained committed to public welfare initiatives and would continue their overall support.
IDLC Finance Chairman Kazi Mahmood Sattar said IDLC provides financial assistance to various public welfare initiatives as part of its social responsibility efforts. He said the organisation was pleased to support the Prothom Alo Trust and currently sponsors scholarships for 10 students every year. He expressed hope that the number would increase to 15.
IDLC Finance Managing Director Jamal Uddin said the organisation had taken initiatives to expand its public welfare activities and had increased the size of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund. He added that IDLC would continue supporting both the Prothom Alo Trust and other initiatives by Prothom Alo.
BRAC Bank Head of Internal Communication and CSR Shafiqur Rahman Bhuiyan said the bank had taken steps to further promote women’s education. He said there were plans to increase the number of ‘Aporajeyo TARA’ scholarships for female students under the Prothom Alo Trust from 50 to 100.
Prothom Alo Trust Chairperson Rupali Chowdhury said the international recognition for Alor Pathshala was highly inspiring. Although the trust had started on a small scale, its activities had gradually expanded, and there was a desire to broaden them further.
She said it was unfortunate that the opportunity of education still had not reached many areas of the country and expressed the hope of establishing Alor Pathshala schools in remote areas of every district. She also called on financially capable individuals to come forward in support of such good work.
Prothom Alo Managing Editor and Trust Member Anisul Hoque said investment in society and people was the greatest investment of all. He said the work being carried out by the Prothom Alo Trust in bringing education to remote areas would illuminate future generations.
Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman thanked everyone and said that alongside journalism, Prothom Alo undertook various initiatives for the welfare of people and society out of a sense of social responsibility. He said many compassionate individuals and organisations had been extending financial and other forms of support to these initiatives, and expressed hope that such work would continue.
Among others, Summit Meghnaghat 1 and 2 Power Company Limited Managing Director and CEO Md Reaz Uddin, Summit Bibiyana Power Company Limited Managing Director and CEO SM Noor Uddin, Summit Corporation Limited Head of Public Relations and Media Mohsena Hassan, Senior Assistant Managers of Public Relations and Media Faisal Al Amin and Amit Hasan Mondal, and BRAC Bank PLC CSR Programmes Communication Officer Hanna Anbreen were present at the event.