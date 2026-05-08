Prothom Alo wins award, honourable mentions at INMA Global Media Awards 2026

Prothom Alo has won a third prize and two honourable mentions at the ‘Global Media Awards 2026’ organised by the International News Media Association (INMA), one of the world’s leading media organisations.

The awards were announced and presented on Thursday evening (7 May) at 7:00 pm local time (11:00 pm Bangladesh time) during the closing ceremony of the World Congress of News Media at the Tipi am Kanzleramt theatre in Berlin, Germany.

This year, Prothom Alo won third prize in the ‘Best Use of an Event to Build a News Brand’ category (National Brands) for its ‘GPA-5 Achievers Reception 2025’ initiative. The award was given for the campaign titled ‘Next Gen Achievers: Recognising and Inspiring the Next Generation of Leaders’.

In the National Brands category, India’s Dainik Jagran secured first place, while New Zealand’s BusinessDesk came second.

Prothom Alo also received an honourable mention in the ‘Best Brand Awareness Campaign’ category (National Brands) for its ‘HHH: Heads Held High’ campaign. In this category, the first, second and third prizes went respectively to The Hindu from India, Dow Jones from the United States, and Sydney Morning Herald/The Age from Australia.