Bangladesh has no info on whether Hasina given Indian citizenship: MoFA
The Bangladesh foreign ministry has no information regarding whether ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has obtained Indian citizenship.
“We do not have any information on whether former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken Indian citizenship,” ministry’s spokesperson Mohammad Rafiqul Alam made the remark while responding to a question at the ministry’s weekly briefing.
He added that Hasina’s current status is a matter under the jurisdiction of the Indian government.
Hasina has been residing in India since fleeing the country in August last year, following widespread protests that culminated in her resignation.
Regarding demands to review all agreements with India, Rafiqul Alam clarified, “Bilateral agreements with India have been made by various ministries and agencies.
If any ministry or agency feels the need for a review, they may proceed accordingly.”
When asked if all agreements with India will be made public, the spokesperson explained, “All agreements with India are already public.
You can view them on the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ website.”
In response to another query, he stated, “I am not aware of any secret agreements with India.”
Answering another query, Alam said Dhaka is waiting for India’s reply regarding Bangladesh’s new High Commissioner to India as Bangladesh sought agrimo (recognition).
“We are waiting for India’s reply. I don’t think it is taking more time than usual.
There is no specific timeframe but usually it is by 3 to 4 months,” said the spokesperson.