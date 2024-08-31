Hefazat-e-Islam, 6 Islamic parties advocate for two-term in PM post, election after reforms
Leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam and six other Islamic parties have met with Dr. Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor of the interim government, to discuss potential reforms.
During the meeting, they proposed that an individual cannot serve more than two terms as the prime minister.
They also called for carrying out reforms and organising the national elections.
The meeting took place at the state guest house Jamuna on Saturday afternoon.
The leaders of the Islamic parties arrived at Jamuna at 3:00pm.
After the meeting, leader of Hefazat-e-Islam and secretary general of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Maulana Mamunul Haque addressed the press around 4:00pm.
He said that they had given a proposal so that an individual cannot become prime minister for more than two-term.
Mamunul Haque also said they emphasised the need for implementing reforms within a reasonable timeframe and holding the national elections. He stressed the importance of avoiding unnecessary delay.