Which party and where to hold human chain in Dhaka today

Marking the International Human Rights Day, BNP is holding a human chain programme in all districts including the capital today, Sunday with the family members of party leaders and activists, who became victims of enforced disappearance and killing.
The human chain in Dhaka will be held in front of the National Press Club at 11:00am. Other political parties and alliances waging anti-government movements will also take to the streets with similar programmes in Dhaka today.
After 43 days of BNP’s grand rally being foiled in Naya Paltan on 28 October, this is the first gathering the party has announced to unite their leaders and activists on the streets, since they had gone into hiding fearing arrests.
BNP to hold gathering after 43 days
Different parties and coalitions including BNP have so far enforced 10 spells of blockades for 20 days and three spells of strikes (hartal) for four days since 29 October demanding the resignation of the government, election under a neutral government and cancellation of the election schedule.
Meanwhile, Ganatantra Mancha will be holding a human chain programme on the road in front of the office of the National Human Rights Commission in Karwan Bazar at 11:00am.
The 12-Party alliance will be holding a human chain programme in front of the Bijoy Nagar Water Tank at 11:00am while, Jatiyatabadi Samomana Jote will be holding the same programme in front of the Al Razi Complex in Purana Paltan.
LDP leaders and activists will be there in front of the National Press Club around 11:00am while Gono Forum and People’s Party will be holding this programme on the street in front of the High Court. Gono Odhikar Parishad will be holding a human chain programme in Bijoynagar area.
Ganatantrik Bam Oikya is holding a programme on the street opposite of the National Press Club around 11:00am while, Gono Odhikar Parishad (Kibria) is holding a human chain programme in front of the party office in Purana Paltan around 11:00am.
The Labour Party will be there in front of the Meherba Plaza on Topkhana Road around 12:00pm and AB Party will be holding the same programme in front of Hotel 71 in Bijoynagar around 3:00pm.
Apart from that, Bangladesh Sadharon Chhatra Odhikar Songrokkhon Parishad, Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad, Ziaur Rahman Foundations and Doctors Association of Bangladesh will also be holding human chain programmes today.