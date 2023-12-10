Which party and where to hold human chain in Dhaka today

Marking the International Human Rights Day, BNP is holding a human chain programme in all districts including the capital today, Sunday with the family members of party leaders and activists, who became victims of enforced disappearance and killing.

The human chain in Dhaka will be held in front of the National Press Club at 11:00am. Other political parties and alliances waging anti-government movements will also take to the streets with similar programmes in Dhaka today.

After 43 days of BNP’s grand rally being foiled in Naya Paltan on 28 October, this is the first gathering the party has announced to unite their leaders and activists on the streets, since they had gone into hiding fearing arrests.