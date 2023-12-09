BNP to hold gathering after 43 days

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has decided to hold party gatherings after 43 days and will hold a human chain programme in the capital and district towns across the country on International Human Rights Day on Sunday, 10 December.

Family members of the missing leaders and activities of the party will join the human chain while other political parties and alliances waging anti-government movements will also be on the streets with similar programmes.

People concerned said this time BNP sees the human chain on the International Human Rights Day in a bit different way considering the prevailing situation and other issues.

In Dhaka, the human chain will be held at 11:00am in front of the National Press Club on Sunday.

