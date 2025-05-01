Workers' real wages are decreasing year by year

Prothom Alo :

Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed: Most objections to wage increases come from sectors where wages are regularly reviewed, such as the garment industry. The key issue is whether employers can expect quality work from workers whose real wages are declining. Wages must enable the reproduction of labour. We’ve seen workers’ real wages fall year after year. The ration system has been discontinued. Although rationing exists in many South Asian countries, it does not in ours. If wages are not adjusted for inflation, then it cannot be said that they’ve been truly revised. Garment factory owners argue that foreign buyers don’t pay fair prices. But buyers say they do want to pay fairly—it's the factory owners who don’t pass it on to workers. That’s why we’ve proposed a national social dialogue to openly discuss these issues. The Minimum Wage Board must play a larger role in wage revision. The idea of accepting wage proposals from both employers and workers is flawed. The law doesn’t mandate this. It says wages must be determined based on a family’s cost of living, economic conditions, social needs, and development. The Board must set wages with those considerations in mind. For example, if the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) says a family's monthly expenses are Tk 19,000, then wage discussions must begin from there.