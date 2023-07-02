Ship carrying 36.5 thousand metric tonnes of coal docks at Payra port

Bulk carrier MV Pavo Bravo carrying 36,570 metric tonnes of coal for the Payra Thermal Power Plant has arrived at the Payra port in Patuakhali at 9:00am on Sunday.
Sources at the Payra port said this is the second ship carrying coal that has arrived at the port since the Payra 1320 Mega Watt Thermal Power Plant resumed operation on 25 June.
Payra port deputy director (traffic) Azizur Rahman said, the ship arrived from the Balikpapan port in Indonesia. They have already begun unloading the coal. Once 5000 metric tonnes of coal get unloaded, the vessel will dock at the jetty of the thermal power plant. The rest of the coal will get unloaded from there.
Earlier on 22 June, bulk carrier MV Athena arrived at Payra port carrying 41,070 metric tonnes of coal. Using that coal, the power plant resumed operation on 25 June. Previously, on 5 June, the power plant was completely shut down due to coal shortage.
Assistant manager of the thermal power plant Shah Mon Zico told Prothom Alo, “From now on, ships one after the other will arrive here carrying coal for the Payra thermal power plant. A total of 7,30,000 metric tonnes of coal is supposed to be brought here on 15 ships. So, the thermal power plant will continue its production and continue adding electricity in the national grid.”