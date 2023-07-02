Ship carrying 36.5 thousand metric tonnes of coal docks at Payra port

Bulk carrier MV Pavo Bravo carrying 36,570 metric tonnes of coal for the Payra Thermal Power Plant has arrived at the Payra port in Patuakhali at 9:00am on Sunday.

Sources at the Payra port said this is the second ship carrying coal that has arrived at the port since the Payra 1320 Mega Watt Thermal Power Plant resumed operation on 25 June.