UN support to be sought to prepare a report on 15 years’ journalism in Bangladesh: Shafiqul

The press secretary said this incident should be investigated while the Journalists Union and the Press Club should form an expert-level probe body involving a judge and a retired police officer to investigate the issue.

“This should have been probed long ago. Those who did this should be brought to justice. You would have seen what those journalists would have done to the students if the movement had failed,” he added.

The press secretary said that now the country’s people are enjoying more freedom of expression compared to any time in the past.

“Now people are writing openly and criticising the government,” he said, adding “Many people are saying to us that we are showing softness to the cohorts of the dictator. But we cannot do anything beyond law,” he stressed.

After the formation of the interim government, he said, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held a meeting with newspaper editors and asked them to write freely, Alam recalled.

The media must play a responsible role as the election is approaching, he said, adding that “Every newspaper needs to have a fact-checking cell and this is a post-revolutionary challenge.”

About Indian media, the press secretary said Indian media and Awami League men are spreading misinformation together.

“They are spending millions and billions of dollars. They will spread more false information ahead of the elections,” he warned.