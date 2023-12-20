Conducting fair elections will be hard if candidates are not sincere: CEC 

The CEC shared this information with journalists after a meeting with the 36 candidates who are to take part in the parliamentary elections in Rangpur district on Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting took place at the Circuit House in Rangpur.

Kazi Habibul Awal mentioned that the candidates have pledged to foster mutual trust among themselves and to collaborate in the election process.

The candidates are optimistic that this year's election will be conducted in a free and fair manner.