Chattogram Medical College: ‘Police beside my son’s bed, it’s very uncomfortable’

Although CMCH has a 30-bed prison cell, it has been vacant for five years. In the absence of a separate facility, ill prisoners from various jails are being treated in general wards alongside ordinary patients.

Detainees under police custody also receive treatment there, accompanied by guards and police, creating discomfort for relatives of regular patients like Hazera Begum.

Senior police officials have acknowledged that providing treatment to prisoners in general wards poses security risks and makes it difficult to control the movement of outsiders. Despite repeated requests from prison and police authorities, the CMCH administration has yet to make the prison cell operational.

Currently, 10 inmates or detainees from prisons and police stations are receiving treatment at the hospital. Relatives of at least 15 nearby patients have complained of unease due to the constant presence of police and guards.