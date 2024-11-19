Constitution should reflect public aspirations

The aspirations of the people, as expressed during the July-August mass uprising, should be reflected in the constitution.

This suggestion was raised during discussions between participants and the Constitution Reform Commission on Sunday.

The reform commission engaged in dialogue with various professional organisations, young cultural workers, and researchers.

The commission, chaired by Professor Ali Riaz, began consultations with stakeholders on 11 November. As part of this initiative, the commission held multiple sessions on its fifth day, Sunday.

The commission, in a media release, said human rights activist Ilira Dewan, researcher Maha Mirza, new generation thinker and cultural activist Sarwar Tushar, Syed Abdullah, Arup Rahi, Deepak Kumar Goswami, lawyer Arif Khan, Syed Nizar, musician Asif Akbar and Emran Mahfuz took part in the session.