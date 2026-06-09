Awami League leaders contesting local elections: What Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman says

Zahed Ur Rahman, the adviser for Information and Broadcasting to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, has stated that members of the Awami League—whose political activities are currently banned—face no obstacle in contesting local government elections, provided they meet the requisite electoral criteria.

According to Zahed Ur Rahman, anyone who fulfils the election-related criteria will be able to contest the upcoming local government polls as an individual, and there is no reason for the government to prevent them from doing so.