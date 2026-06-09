Awami League leaders contesting local elections: What Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman says
Zahed Ur Rahman, the adviser for Information and Broadcasting to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, has stated that members of the Awami League—whose political activities are currently banned—face no obstacle in contesting local government elections, provided they meet the requisite electoral criteria.
According to Zahed Ur Rahman, anyone who fulfils the election-related criteria will be able to contest the upcoming local government polls as an individual, and there is no reason for the government to prevent them from doing so.
The information and broadcasting adviser to the prime minister made the remarks today, Tuesday while responding to questions from journalists at the regular press briefing organised by the Press Information Department (PID) at the Secretariat to highlight the government's activities.
At the briefing, a journalist noted that local government elections would soon be held and that many Awami League members who remain in Bangladesh have expressed interest or announced plans to contest. The journalist asked whether the government would provide this "space", considering the elections are to be non-partisan and what the government’s stance would be on this?
In response, Zahed Ur Rahman said, “There is absolutely no problem. If an individual wishes to contest the election and happens to be associated with the Awami League… because this is a non-partisan election and no one will be campaigning on behalf of a political party… but if in their campaign… and this can happen, an independent candidate may come forward, but if, during campaigning, he promotes the Awami League or its messages, that would be a problem.”
“Apart from that, if a no-partisan individual meets the criteria required for contesting the elections, then they can contest the elections, they can certainly do so,” he added.
Another journalist then asked whether the same would apply to individuals holding positions within the Awami League.
In reply, the adviser said, “As for holding positions in the Awami League, the situation is that the organisation itself has not been banned; its activities have been banned. Since its activities are prohibited, those positions are not being used and cannot be used. As an individual, anyone who meets the required criteria and wishes to contest the election may do so. There is no reason for the government to bar that.”
At the press briefing, Zahed Ur Rahman also highlighted various current activities and initiatives of the government.