Disaster management department bridges in pitiful state as project ends

At Alaipur in the Koyla Union of Kalaroa Upazila in Satkhira, the roads constructed on both sides of the culvert have sunk. The soil on both sides has eroded as well. Consequently, the culvert has become unsuitable for traffic and has been lying idle mostly.
This culvert has been constructed under the 'Construction of Bridges/Culverts up to 15 metres length on rural roads' project of Department of Disaster Management. Under this project, 13,000 bridges and culverts are being constructed in the country. The expenditure has been estimated at Tk 65.78 billion. The project was taken up without any feasibility study.
A detailed monitoring report of the project has been prepared by the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Department (IMED) of the Ministry of Planning. As many as 196 bridges of this project were inspected by IMED as part of intensive inspection. Of those, 56 were found to have some sort of problem.
According to the IMED report, 23 connecting roads of bridges (approach roads) have sunk. Seven bridges are too high, 12 bridges have narrowed canals and the quality was poor for at least 10. The site of 2 bridges have not been selected properly, and the railings of two have already been broken.
Under this project there will be 7,800 box culverts up to 12 metres in length. Of these, 6,427 culverts have been completed. Another 5,200 girder bridges with height of more than 12 metres will be constructed. Of these, only 464 have been completed.