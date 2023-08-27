Disaster management department bridges in pitiful state as project ends

The connecting roads constructed on either side of the culvert over the Alaipur Canal at the Koyla union of Kalaroa upazila in Satkhira have been damaged.

At Alaipur in the Koyla Union of Kalaroa Upazila in Satkhira, the roads constructed on both sides of the culvert have sunk. The soil on both sides has eroded as well. Consequently, the culvert has become unsuitable for traffic and has been lying idle mostly.

This culvert has been constructed under the 'Construction of Bridges/Culverts up to 15 metres length on rural roads' project of Department of Disaster Management. Under this project, 13,000 bridges and culverts are being constructed in the country. The expenditure has been estimated at Tk 65.78 billion. The project was taken up without any feasibility study.