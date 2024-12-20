Climate-displaced children's dreams falter as adults fear eviction

The 13-year-old girl who was seen working in the Shutkipalli, the dry-fish yard in Nazirartek, ward no. 1 of Cox’s Bazar city, on the morning of 27 October was seen in the afternoon studying in the fifth grade at school.

Her name is Maryam Akhter. The 14-year-old boy named Mohammad Babu, who was seen attending classes at noon at the same school, was later found working as a labourer in another dry-fish yard in the afternoon.

It was revealed that Maryam’s father has been in prison for five years. As a result, she works in a Shutkipalli alongside her mother from 6:00 am to earn extra income and attends school at 2:00 pm to continue her studies.

Babu’s father went missing while fishing in the sea about five years ago. To support his family, Babu finishes his morning shift at school and works in the dry-fish yard from noon.

School teacher Josna Akhter, 25, explained that many children like Maryam and Babu juggle labour and education in the Shutkipalli. When asked to stop working, the children say that if they do not work, their families will have to starve.

The lives of these children are as multifaceted as their school, named ‘Shikhon School.’ Prothom Alo conducted an investigation based on the accounts of these two student-cum-child labourers and their teacher.

It uncovered a tragic story about the devastating impact of climate change which has rendered the lives of 12,000 children and 40,000 men and women in a township uncertain. They lack homes, land, permanent addresses, stable lives, and dreams. Their only identity is that of climate refugees.