Jubo Dal leader arrested for sabotage, dies in hospital after 20 days 

Sources from Singra Police Station, Natore Jail, and the victim's family stated that Singra Police arrested Abul Kalam Azad in connection with a sabotage case registered on the night of 28 October with Singra Police Station.

The next day, when he was produced in court, the court ordered him to be sent to Natore jail. On November 30, the court granted his bail plea.

Romi Begum went to Natore jail to inform her husband about the bail and discovered that her husband had suffered a stroke on the evening of 29 November in jail. He was taken from the jail to Natore Sadar Hospital at 7:33 pm in an ill condition.

When his condition worsened, the prison authorities shifted him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. Romi rushed to Natore Sadar Hospital to see her husband, but by then, he had been taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital by the prison authorities. She went to the hospital that night and found Abul Kalam Azad lying unconscious on the hospital floor.