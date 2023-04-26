Charge sheet against four including Babul in DSA case

Police submitted the charge sheet in the court against four people including former Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akter in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) by Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) chief Banaj Kumar Majumder.
Recently, the police of Dhanmondi police station submitted this charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court of Dhaka. Dhanmondi police station officer-in-charge (OC) Ekram Ali Mia confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
A source from the court told Prothom Alo that the charge sheet was submitted on 9 April. The other three accused in the charge sheet are Babul's father Md Abdul Wadud Mia, brother Habibur Rahman and journalist Ilias Hossain.
Banaj Kumar filed the case against four people including Babul at the capital's Dhanmondi police station last year on 27 September.
According to the case statement and charge sheet, Ilias spread false information on Facebook and YouTube about the murder case of Babul's wife Mahmuda Khanam. Ilias spread rumours colluding with Babul, his father and brother which has been said to severely damage the image of PBI and the head of the organisation.
The court framed charges against seven accused including Babul. The other six accused in the charge sheet are Md Kamrul Islam Shikder alias Musa, Ehteshamul Haque alias Bhola, Md Motaleb Mia alias Wasim, Md Anwar Hossain, Md Khairul Islam alias Kalu and Shahjahan Mia.
The trial of the Mahmuda murder is underway in the Chaatogram court under third additional metropolitan sessions judge Jasim Uddin.
Babul's wife Mahmuda was killed on 5 June 2016 while dropping her son in the school bus at GEC Mor area of Chattogram city. Babul filed a murder case at Panchlaish police station of the city as a plaintiff on 5 June.
PBI arrested Babul on 12 May, 2021 in connection with Mahmuda's murder. PBI filed a charge sheet against him and seven others in the court on 13 September last year in the case registered by Babul.
It is said in the charge sheet that Babul had an extramarital affair with a woman during his posting as Additional Superintendent of Police of Cox's Bazar from 2013 to 2014. Babul made plan to kill Mahmuda because of this affair. He hired a killer for Tk 300,000 through an informant.