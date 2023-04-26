Charge sheet against four including Babul in DSA case

A source from the court told Prothom Alo that the charge sheet was submitted on 9 April. The other three accused in the charge sheet are Babul's father Md Abdul Wadud Mia, brother Habibur Rahman and journalist Ilias Hossain.

Banaj Kumar filed the case against four people including Babul at the capital's Dhanmondi police station last year on 27 September.

According to the case statement and charge sheet, Ilias spread false information on Facebook and YouTube about the murder case of Babul's wife Mahmuda Khanam. Ilias spread rumours colluding with Babul, his father and brother which has been said to severely damage the image of PBI and the head of the organisation.