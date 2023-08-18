Momen sends letter to Blinken expressing sadness

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has written a letter to US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, expressing his deep sadness over the loss of lives and destruction of properties caused by a catastrophic wildfire in the Hawaii Island of Maui, the United States, reports news agency BSS.

“I convey our deep condolences and heartfelt sympathy to you and through you to the families of the victims and all those affected by this natural disaster. We wish early recovery of the injured and pray for the salvation of the departed souls,” said the foreign minister in the letter.