Momen sends letter to Blinken expressing sadness

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has written a letter to US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, expressing his deep sadness over the loss of lives and destruction of properties caused by a catastrophic wildfire in the Hawaii Island of Maui, the United States, reports news agency BSS.
“I convey our deep condolences and heartfelt sympathy to you and through you to the families of the victims and all those affected by this natural disaster. We wish early recovery of the injured and pray for the salvation of the departed souls,” said the foreign minister in the letter.
He also said the tragic incident of Maui reminds all of the extent of devastation induced by climate change and the importance of disaster preparedness and risk reductions during such calamities, a press release said on Friday.
“We, the government and the people of Bangladesh, stand by you and the people of America are support and solidarity in the challenging time,” Momen said.
Bangladesh ambassador to the US Muhammad Imran handed over the letter to the US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu at the State Department on 16 August.