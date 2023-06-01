Cigarettes, liquid nicotine, vape devices get pricier

The finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday proposed to increase the price slabs of all types of cigarettes in the proposed budget for the fiscal 2023-2024.

The finance minister made the proposal while unveiling the budget for the fiscal 2023-24 in the parliament.

He recommended increasing the price level of low slab 10-sticks/pack cigarettes to Tk 45 and higher and supplementary duty to 58 per cent.

Apart from this, he proposed to increase the price level of medium slab 10-sticks/pack cigarettes to Tk 67 and higher, high slab to Tk 113 and higher and premium slab to Tk 150 and higher and the rate of supplementary duty for these three slabs to remain unchanged.