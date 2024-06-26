Action against Aziz reaffirms US commitment to democratic institutions: Pentagon

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder responded by reaffirming the US commitment to strengthening democratic institutions, rule of law, and anti-corruption efforts in Bangladesh.

He noted that the public designation of General Aziz Ahmed in May for significant corruption underscores the US commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and upholding the rule of law in the country.

“The US does have a close bilateral defense relationship with Bangladesh in support of shared values and interests, such as a shared free and open Indo-Pacific and maritime and regional security," Ryder stated.

For alleged human rights violations, the US sanctioned former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed, his previous workplace RAB, and some other officials. Later, it imposed entry restrictions on Aziz Ahmed for alleged corruption in May this year.