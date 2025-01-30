Renovation of 31 wells to increase gas production

The production of local gas is consistently declining, leading to the need to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) at high prices to meet the shortfall.

This has been putting pressure on the country's foreign currency reserves. If production continues to decrease, imports will increase further. To manage this situation, the government is prioritising the renovation of 31 wells to increase local gas production.

According to sources at the ministry of energy, the government has planned the implementation of a project involving the renovation, exploration, and development of 100 wells.

Exploration wells are drilled to discover new gas reserves, development wells are drilled to increase production from old gas fields, and renovation work is carried out on old or non-functional wells to boost production. Given the current situation of gas production, renovation work is being prioritised.