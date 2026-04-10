Govt has taken office at a time when almost all economic indicators are under pressure: Amir Khasru

The minister said that over the past 16 years, the fascist government, through unlimited corruption and unchecked plundering, has pushed the economy to the brink of collapse and rendered social and institutional sectors ineffective. He added that while the previous BNP government had put key economic indicators on a positive trajectory and accelerated economic growth, much of that progress has been eroded over the past 16 years.

Amir Khasru said that he wants to present to the people an overview of macroeconomic indicators, as well as political, social, and institutional conditions across three periods: the last fiscal year (2005–06) of the previous BNP government, the final fiscal year (2023–24) of the Awami League government, and the 2024–25 fiscal year under the interim government. He also aims to inform citizens about the current government’s vision and policy framework for building an advanced, dignified, equitable, and humanitarian state for the people.