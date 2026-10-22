Microplastics detected in farmed pond fish

Researchers have detected the presence of microplastics in sediment and fish samples from ponds. The study indicates moderate to high levels of pollution in the bed sediment of most ponds evaluated.

While previous studies have highlighted microplastic contamination in river water, sediment, and wild fish—even identifying these minute plastic particles in river- and ocean-dwelling hilsa—researchers have now detected microplastics in Bangladesh’s aquaculture ponds.

According to the research team, this study is vital for understanding how these particles accumulate in fish farming ponds and enter the aquatic food chain through fish. The researchers claim this is the first comprehensive study of its kind focusing on bottom sediment and fish in Bangladeshi freshwater aquaculture ponds.

The study was conducted in Trishal Upazila, Mymensingh. Microplastics were detected in sediment samples across all surveyed ponds, as well as within the fish samples.

These findings raise fresh concerns regarding potential risks to fisheries resources, the environment, and public health, while bringing to the fore questions about how microplastics enter these ponds despite being cultivated in controlled environments.