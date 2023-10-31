Arrest warrant issued against Mirza Abbas in case filed in 2007

A court has issued an arrest warrant against Bangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member Mirza Abbas in a case filed over amassing wealth beyond known sources.
Judge of Dhaka's special judge court-6, Manjurul Islam on Tuesday passed this order.
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) public prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, ACC public prosecutor Meer Ahmed Ali Salam said Tuesday was set for hearing witnesses against Mirza Abbas in a case filed over amassing wealth beyond known sources.
However, he didn't appear at the court. His lawyer filed a petition seeking time.
Rejecting the petition, the court issued an arrest warrant against Mirza Abbas. The court also set 2 November for hearing arguments.
On 16 August 2007, the ACC filed a case against former housing minister Mirza Abbas on charges of concealing information of Tk 57,26,571 and inconsistency of Tk 754,32,290 with the income.
A charge sheet in the case was given on 14 May 2008.
A number of cases have been filed against BNP central leaders including Mirza Abbas after BNP leaders and activists clashed with police at Naya Paltan on 28 October.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir sent to jail after arrest. Police conducted raids at the residence of Mirza Abbas, but he was not at the residence.