AL (activities banned) stages flash procession in Gulshan; cocktails hurled, 2 arrested

On Thursday afternoon, police from Uttara West police station arrested four more leaders and activists of an affiliated organisation of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, while they were preparing to stage a procession in the capital’s Uttara area.

The information was disclosed in a press release issued by the media and public relations division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

The arrested individuals were identified as Junaid Mridha, 19, Rakibul Hasan, 23, Sazzad Hossain, 19, and Md Abdullah, 19.

According to the press release, citing Uttara West police station, activists of the banned organisation were preparing to stage a procession beneath the Abdullahpur flyover in Uttara West at around 1:15 pm on Thursday. A team of Uttara West police subsequently went to the spot and arrested them. A banner intended for the procession was also seized.