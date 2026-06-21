KMP additional commissioner withdrawn over ‘controversial’ remarks

Sources at Police Headquarters said controversy recently arose over remarks made by Rashidul Islam while performing his official duties. Senior police officials have viewed the comments as inappropriate. As a result, he has been withdrawn from Khulna and attached to Police Headquarters.

The remarks in question were circulated on social media. During an exchange meeting with members of the public, Rashidul Islam was heard saying that if information shared by citizens with the police about criminals was leaked, he could assure them that the police member responsible would be hanged, and that the public would beat him to death.

The video quickly spread across social media and triggered reactions from various quarters. Shortly thereafter, the order was issued withdrawing Rashidul Islam from his current posting.