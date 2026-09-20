PM to leave for New York Monday with 35-member delegation

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will deliver a speech in Bengali at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly on the afternoon of 24 September.

In his speech, he will highlight topics such as Bangladesh's journey towards democracy, rule of law and accountability, global peace and security, climate change, sustainable development, economic cooperation, equitable use of modern technology, and the reform of the multilateral system.

Today, Sunday at noon, Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam disclosed this information at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A press conference was organised at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of the Prime Minister's visit to New York.