PM to leave for New York Monday with 35-member delegation
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will deliver a speech in Bengali at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly on the afternoon of 24 September.
In his speech, he will highlight topics such as Bangladesh's journey towards democracy, rule of law and accountability, global peace and security, climate change, sustainable development, economic cooperation, equitable use of modern technology, and the reform of the multilateral system.
Today, Sunday at noon, Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam disclosed this information at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
A press conference was organised at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of the Prime Minister's visit to New York.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will depart for New York on 21 September. During this visit, he will lead the Bangladesh delegation. After the New York programmes, he will return to the country on the night of 25 September.
When asked about the size of Tarique Rahman's delegation in New York, the Foreign Secretary mentioned that the Prime Minister's entourage consists of 35 members.
Among them will be Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman, Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism M Rashiduzzaman Millat.
Also included will be General Secretary of Bangladesh's Revolutionary Workers Party Saiful Haque and Secretary General of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh Golam Mahyuddin.
When asked about any cuts to the Prime Minister's New York visit schedule, Asad Alam Siam said that the Prime Minister will participate in a total of five high-level meetings addressing Bangladesh's democratic journey and establishment of good governance, as well as the resolution of the Rohingya crisis.
Additionally, Bangladesh has organised two events on the sidelines of the conference.
Regarding a meeting with US President Donald Trump, the Foreign Secretary said that in multilateral visit programmes, many things can be added or removed.
He further mentioned that this is the first participation for the current government at the United Nations' highest global platform, creating an opportunity to present the new government's political commitments and the future outline of Bangladesh to the world.
Asad Alam Siam stated, "Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will represent Bangladesh at the United Nations General Assembly for the first time. Also, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister will chair the same session. Therefore, it is both a rare and historic moment for us, as well as a subject of special honour and pride. "