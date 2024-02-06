Bangladeshi injured in mortar round fired from Myanmar
A Bangladeshi citizen has sustained injuries in bordering Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban in a mortar round fired from neighbouring Myanmar.
Syed Alam, 35, a battery-run easy bike driver, sustained the injury at his yard in the Tumbru Paschimkul area of Ghumdhum union in the upazila at around 1:15 pm.
Local union parishad member Shafiul Alam confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
The injured persons was given medical care at Ukhia upazila health complex. He is currently staying at his maternal grandfather’s home.
The member and local people said a splinter of the mortar round hit Syed Alam at his yard when he returned home to have his lunch.
The relatives took him to Ukhia upazila health complex.
Prothom Alo could not contact Syed Alam.
Local Union Parishad councillor Shafiul Alam said Syed Alam fell on the ground when a splinter of the mortar shell hit his forehead. Later, he was taken to Ukhia upazila health complex.
He further said fear has gripped the people anew following today’s incident.
A fierce fight has been going on between the government forces and the rebel Arakan Army in Myanmar across the border. Local media have reported that the Arakan Army has snatched the control of Tumbri right camp and Dhekibunia border post from the BGP, Myanmar’s border guard.
The two sides have been exchanging fire for the last few days. Earlier, a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya were killed as a mortar shell from Myanmar fell on Bangladesh territory Monday.