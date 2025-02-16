A group of journalists became henchmen of fascist for personal gains: CA’s press secretary
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said a group of journalists became the henchmen of the fascist government in the past 15 years in a hope of personal gains, and they built a narrative to make the autocrat permanent and give the legitimacy, as well as harassed people and curtailed the rights of the people.
Currently, journalism is passing through a crucial time in Bangladesh and time has arrived to do responsible and constructive journalism, he said.
Shafiqul Alam made the remarks while addressing a discussion on “Fascism narratives of media: Looking back 1-36 July,’ organised by a platform ‘We want fascism free media’ at the National Press Club on Sunday.
He said what roles the journalists play remains left, and every act of henchmen has been documented. Other than the 1036 July, these henchmen had also created the narratives of big events since 2009. A large Facebook Group and a section of journalists created narratives during any big event, and they give legitimacy, thus, the autocrat has been made permanent, as well as people’s rights were taken away.
Saying that there was a political consideration for media recruitment during the past autocrat, Shafiqul Alam added merit and the nature of journalism was the main issues, rather personal life and political ideology were considered, and there is a group to oversee it. No only newspapers carried out the acts of henchmen, YouTube videos and TV talk shows also did so during the July uprising. It was a terrifying journalism because a plot in Purabachal or huge money in account was the main reason of it, he said.
Shafiqul Alam further said not all journalists acted as agents. Five journalists were killed in this mass uprising; many other are still traumatised. Many newspapers of the country also played a better role as they continued journalism defying the autocracy of Sheikh Hasina over the past 15 years amid an unbearable situation. Salute to those who continued journalism despite the obstacles from DGFI, politicians, Jubo League, Chattra League and Journalist League, he added.
The press secretary urged people concerned to conduct research on journalism during the past governments. He said if research is conducted at the government initiative it will be deemed intentional, that is why this will have to be done at private initiatives.
Currently, independent journalism is crossing a crucial time and such a Bangladesh will have to be built where no one will be agent and journalism will be responsible and constructive in new Bangladesh. Voice can be raised against the government. Independent journalism is necessary where every government can be held accountable, and the incumbent government is working on it. The Media Reform Commission will submit report at the end of this month, he added.