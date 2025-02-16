A group of journalists became henchmen of fascist for personal gains: CA’s press secretary

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said a group of journalists became the henchmen of the fascist government in the past 15 years in a hope of personal gains, and they built a narrative to make the autocrat permanent and give the legitimacy, as well as harassed people and curtailed the rights of the people.

Currently, journalism is passing through a crucial time in Bangladesh and time has arrived to do responsible and constructive journalism, he said.

Shafiqul Alam made the remarks while addressing a discussion on “Fascism narratives of media: Looking back 1-36 July,’ organised by a platform ‘We want fascism free media’ at the National Press Club on Sunday.