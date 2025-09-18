US, Bangladesh strengthen defense cooperation through Pacific Angel exercise

The United States and Bangladesh have further advanced their defense and humanitarian partnership through Exercise Pacific Angel 25, a seven-day multilateral programme focusing on humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

US Embassy Charg‚ d'Affaires Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson joined senior Bangladesh Armed Forces officials on Tuesday (16 September) at Zahurul Haque Cantonment in Chattogram to observe the exercise, which underscores the deepening cooperation between the two countries, according to a press release here.